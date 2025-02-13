Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience, is known for his unfiltered takes on current events, often challenging mainstream narratives. In episode #2271, he discussed the massive national debt and what he sees as hypocrisy in how figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump are treated.

During the conversation, Rogan pointed out that the U.S. has accumulated a staggering $36 trillion in debt, yet public scrutiny often focuses more on individual billionaires than on systemic financial issues. He argued that while Musk and Trump are frequently criticized for their wealth and business dealings, the government's economic mismanagement goes largely unchecked.

"This country is trillions of dollars—$36 trillion—in debt, and a lot of the stuff that's listed on USA, all the things that are coming out, all these different expenses, are so frivolous and so f**king insane. It wouldn’t be as crazy if we weren’t drowning in debt and at the same time failing to take care of people in places like Maui and North Carolina."

Rogan added:

"The fact that those three things exist—massive debt, reckless spending, and neglect of citizens—and yet people still refuse to acknowledge that [Trump's] right is unbelievable. They're so locked into this idea that if a Democrat, like Joe Biden, had uncovered all this corruption within the government and tried to weed it out, exposing fraud in NGOs and nonprofits, people would be cheering."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the video below:(17:36)

Elon Musk’s Hand Gesture at Trump’s Rally Sparks Controversy, Joe Rogan Weighs In

Elon Musk recently came under fire after making a hand gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration rally that some critics claimed resembled a Nazi salute. The incident quickly went viral, with widespread backlash and protests calling Musk’s actions offensive and dangerous. However, supporters argued that the gesture was taken out of context and exaggerated by the media.

Joe Rogan addressed the controversy, suggesting that the outrage against Musk might not be entirely organic. He speculated that the protests and media frenzy could be part of a larger, organized effort to discredit Musk.

Rogan pointed out how quickly the backlash escalated, questioning whether powerful groups with vested interests were behind the attacks. He has previously warned about coordinated media narratives, implying that figures like Musk often become targets for deeper political and corporate agendas.

"I guarantee it's organized by the same people that are going to lose a sh*t load of money based on all these discoveries. There's no way they are not. If you look at what DOGE is uncovering, what they are uncovering with this USAID stuff, a lot of that stuff was organized through NGOs' protests.

"They organized the attempt at getting Trump impeached. They organized the impeachment. USAID spent $50 million on the lab that invented coronavirus. There's a lot of money involved. And when you have a lot of money involved, you're going to have organized protest."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the video below:

