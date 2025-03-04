"This is a crazy good deal" - Fans react as Dana White's Power Slap partners with VeChain to bring "every event live" and free on YouTube

Dana White's introduction of Power Slap's new streaming home, YouTube, in collaboration with VeChain, has sparked mixed reactions from fans worldwide. While many were excited, others expressed skepticism about the new agreement.

White recently took to X and announced that Power Slap will be free on YouTube starting this Friday, following their departure from the streaming platform Rumble. In addition, the UFC CEO revealed that VeChain will be the new title sponsor for Power Slap.

White captioned the post:

"One of the most BAD A** deals ever done in the history of sports. @powerslap and @vechainofficial bring you EVERY EVENT LIVE and FREE on YouTube powered by VeChain. BOOOOOOM''

According to multiple reports, the deal with the cryptocurrency organization is worth approximately $76 million for the next six years.

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan supported the idea, writing:

''This is a crazy good deal, Congratulations Dana''

Another one stated:

''I love me some power slap and some VeChain, See you at the show''

Other fans wrote:

''Translation: Dana and UFC didn't want to dump any more money into PowerSh*t and made Vechain pay for streaming costs.''

''You should be ashamed of yourself promoting brain damage and barely paying them while you get rich and make them sign no liability forms. You know brain trauma is a real thing right? Oh yeah, u do.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @danawhite on X]

Notably, VeChain has been the official blockchain logistics company of the multibillion-dollar promotion since 2022.

Power Slap 12 is set to take place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 7. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between reigning middleweight champion Isaih Quinones (4-2) and no. 2 ranked contender Branden Bordeaux (3-1).

The co-main event will feature a lightweight title matchup between Robert Trujillo (4-0) and Dakota McGregor. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is also scheduled to return at Power Slap 12 against Mikael-Michelle Brown

When Dana White slammed the doctors who labeled Power Slap unsafe

Many in the combat sports community expressed their admiration for Dana White's Power Slap, while others pointed out the dangers of the sport, such as the possibility of concussions for athletes who are struck in the face.

During the post-fight press conference of UFC 307 last year, White reacted to medical professionals who deemed Power Slap harmful, stating:

''It sounds legit. They watched one episode of the show? Know nothing about medicals or what we do, or any of the studies we've done. It sounds like these typical doctors that look for attention to me."

Check out Dana White's comments below (9:11):

