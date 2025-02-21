Paige VanZant's Power Slap return is announced, drawing huge fan interest: "Put her to sleep"

Multi-combat sports athlete Paige Vanzant will make her Power Slap return on March 7, facing amateur mixed martial artist Mikael-Michelle. The announcement was made by Power Slap on Instagram, and it wasted no time in drawing a wave of intrigue from fans and fellow public figures alike.

Many flocked to the comment section of the Instagram post, and their thoughts were nothing but positive. Power Slap has been something of a return to proper form for VanZant, who had previously struggled to find any form of positive consistency in any of her combat sports-related endeavors.

Check out Power Slap announcing Paige VanZant vs. Mikael-Michelle:

After what turned out to be an unsuccessful 5-4 run in the UFC, with prior hopes that she would assume the 'Ronda Rousey' mantle, '12 Gauge' made the jump to bare-knuckle boxing, suffering to consecutive losses in her only appearances. Thereafter, she faced Elle Brooke in an influencer boxing match.

The bout ended in a draw, and VanZant, who had been winless in all combat sports since 2020, finally hit her groove again in Power Slap. Now, the fans seem to be here for it.

"You got this. Put her to sleep"

Others, though, threw their support behind Michelle.

"Moneys on @mikaellmichelle !!!!!"

This was echoed by another comment.

"Hell yeah!!! Can't wait to see my teammate @mikaellmichelle against Paige!! This is gonna be intense!"

The support for Michelle did not stop there either.

"Let's goo @mikaellmichelle"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Paige VanZant's announced Power Slap return

The matchup at Power Slap 12 will be of intrigue to those who still follow VanZant's post-UFC career, which has even seen her have brief stints in the pro-wrestling world.

Paige VanZant is undefeated in Power Slap

Paige VanZant had struggled for form for quite some time following her departure from the UFC. However, in Power Slap, she has found success. Her first matchup was against Christine Wolmarans. With her legendary toughness on display, VanZant defeated a game Wolmarans via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

In her subsequent bout, she encountered stiffer competition against Chelsea Dodson, who forced a draw from '12 Gauge.' This leaves her with a record of one win and one draw. Now, against Mikael Michelle, she will be searching for her second win in the promotion.

