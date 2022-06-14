This day in ONE Championship history: ONE FC 17 took place

Eight years ago on this day, ONE Championship held its 17th event, ONE: Era of Champions. The event saw four future world champions compete inside the Mata Elang International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Adriano Moraes fought Japanese fighter Kosuke Suzuki in the main event of the card. At the time, Suzuki was riding a five-bout career win streak, while Moraes was looking for back-to-back wins in ONE Championship.

‘Mikinho’ was relentless from the start of the opening bell and found his way to multiple opportunities to finish Suzuki. In the third round, he found a way to set up an arm-triangle choke to pick up the win.

Elsewhere on the card, Filipino warrior Geje Eustaquio also claimed a win against another Japanese standout in Kentaro Watanabe.

Eustaquio and Moraes' wins set them up for a clash against each other for the vacant ONE flyweight world title in a future event, which Moraes won. Eustaquio later took the world title from Moraes in 2018 but lost it at the conclusion of their trilogy.

ONE: Era of Champions also featured the promotional debut of Aung La N Sang. The future ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion showed flashes of his greatness in a first-round TKO win over Egypt’s Mahmoud Salama.

Finally, Muay Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke made his MMA debut with an impressive first-round TKO win against Filipino fighter Jomanz Omanz. It was the start of Dejdamrong’s five-bout win streak that saw him win the inaugural ONE strawweight world title.

Adriano Moraes rose to become a dominant world champion in ONE Championship

Among the four future world champions who competed in ONE: Era of Champions, Adriano Moraes has risen to arguably be the most dominant king of a division.

While he lost the belt on two occasions, both came via razor-thin split decisions. He also avenged both losses by claiming wins against Kairat Akhmetov and Geje Eustaquio the next time he faced them.

The Brazilian fighter is now on his third reign as the ONE flyweight world champion. He is set to defend his crown against Demetrious Johnson in ONE Championship’s first event to be held live on US primetime, ONE 161.

It will be the second meeting between two of the best flyweights in the world today. Moraes won their first meeting with a devastating TKO and will aim to prove that his win was not a fluke.

