This day in ONE Championship history: ONE: Legendary Quest took place, Stamp Fairtex main events

On June 15, 2019, ONE Championship presented ONE: Legendary Quest.

Emanating from the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China, the main event contest featured then-two-sport champion Stamp Fairtex, who defended her atomweight Muay Thai championship against challenger Alma Juniku.

It was the first time that Stamp Fairtex had stepped into the ONE ring to defend one of her two titles. While Juniku, who was just 18 years old at the time, pushed the pace and held her own against Stamp Fairtex, it was the champion who proved to be the fastest of the two. Stamp Fairtex utilized her speed and counter-striking to secure a unanimous decision victory at the end of the 15-minute affair.

After her time as a two-sport champion, Stamp Fairtex became the 2021 Atomweight Grand Prix champion, defeating Ritu Phogat in the tournament finals.

Also making his second appearance for the promotion at ONE: Legendary Quest was reigning two-division champion Reinier de Ridder. Following up his first-round submission over Rong Fan at ONE: Heroe's Quest in January 2019, 'The Dutch Knight' scored his first TKO victory in ONE against Gilberto Galvao.

At one point in the round, Galvao landed a solid overhand left, but the strike only seemed to anger the big man. From there, Reinier de Ridder moved in on Galvao, backing him up to the ropes and securing a takedown.

At that point, it was just a matter of time. Reinier de Ridder took the back of Galvao and landed a solid knee to his grounded opponent. That forced Galvao to switch positions, allowing 'The Dutch Knight' to secure a mount and rain down strikes until the referee called for the stoppage.

Fast forward three years later, Reinier de Ridder is a two-division champion and is preparing to defend his middleweight title against Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 on July 22.

At ONE: Legendary Quest, 'Android 18' made her promotional debut

Japanese atomweight Itsuki Hirata made her ONE Championship debut at ONE: Legendary Quest on June 15, 2019. Following her win on the Japanese reality TV and MMA competition Fighting War Agent in 2018, 'Android 18' was signed to the promotion and faced Angelie Sabanal in her debut.

The two stood and traded strikes, but a little over two minutes into the bout, Hirata scored a takedown. From there, it was all but over. 'Android 18' snagged Sabanal's right arm and locked in an Americana to secure the tap out less than three minutes into the contest.

Hirata would go on to win her next four bouts, making it five straight wins in ONE. She suffered her first setback at ONE's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March this year when she lost to Jihin Radzuan via split decision.

