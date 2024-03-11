"This is so disrespectful" - NBA fans criticize Jamal Murray for watching UFC 299 live during his press conference

Some NBA fans have criticized Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, after he was pictured watching UFC 299 during his press conference.

Following a 142-121 victory over Utah Jazz, Murray sat down to face the press and answer their questions. During the presser, however, the 27-year-old had his phone placed on his desk and the commentary voices of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier could be heard through his microphone.

Whilst he was never asked by the press what he was watching, fans have identified that he was undoubtedly watching a replay of the UFC 299 event, which took place a day prior on March 9.

The Nuggets point guard then came under fire from a section of fans, believing that his lack of attention whilst answering the questions was disrespectful. One fan wrote:

"This is so disrespectful on his part. Thats a bad look. The fans and the media that pay his gigantic salary deserve better."

Another fan said:

"I love Jamal. But this is being disrespectful."

User @TheKwameBrown wrote:

"Unbelievable that Jamal is interested in something else during a press conference. The disrespect is unreal"

A number of UFC fans also responded to the video, and instead praised Jamal Murray for catching up on the pay-per-view. One fan said:

"Lmaooo gotta love it never change Jamal"

Another fan added:

"UFC299 over everything. Goat 🐐 behavior."

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Sean O'Malleys UFC 299 callout of Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski has warned Sean O'Malley that he must fight Ilia Topuria soon if he is serious about stepping up to face the featherweight champion.

'Sugar' successfully defended his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera in one of the most dominant performances of his career at UFC 299. The 29-year-old out landed and outstruck Vera over the course of the five rounds, and was given the nod for every round on all three judges' scorecards.

Following his win, O'Malley called out Topuria for a featherweight title bout in Spain.

Reacting to O'Malleys victory and call out was Volkanovski on his YouTube channel. The Australian, who suffered a second round KO to 'El Matador' at UFC 298, stated that he would be returning later this year for another chance at the 145lb title, and told O'Malley if he wants the fight, it must be sooner rather than later. He said:

"So I know I’m fighting for the title next so if you are going to try and squeeze that in, it better be soon because I’m next so uh, there you go. There’s your little window if you want it, Sean. Congratulations on your victory, mate, impressive.”

Check out Volkanovski's comments here (4:26):