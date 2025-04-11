"This is the drama the UFC needs" - Fans react as beef between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez boils over during heated exchange at press conference

UFC featherweights Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez engaged in a heated back-and-forth at the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference. Although both fighters are not fighting one another, their exchange of words produced the most heated moment at the presser.
Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski will headline the pay-per-view at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. They are set to fight for the vacant belt, as Ilia Topuria opted to vacate his championship in pursuit of the lightweight gold. Coming off back-to-back losses, the Australian fighter looks to become the two-time champion, while his Brazilian contemporary is on a five-fight win streak.
Elsewhere on the main card, Rodriguez will welcome former multi-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull to the UFC. The Mexican featherweight will be eager to return to winning ways after his defeat to Brian Ortega and ruin Pitbull's octagon debut.
At the recently held press conference, Lopes was asked if he would fight Rodriguez at UFC 320, set to be held in Guadalajara, Mexico, in September. When the former responded, mentioning the latter's two-fight skid, 'El Pantera' was angered. Both stood up and started shouting at each other, and security had to keep them apart.
"This is the drama the UFC needs desperately."
"Let's throw some hands now."
"If their beef is real, this is must see TV."
"They are both losing focus on the objective this Saturday."
Israel Adesanya breaks down Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently weighed in on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes title fight at UFC 314. The New Zealand native broke down the matchup and outlined what his teammate, Volkanovski, needs to do to reclaim the featherweight championship.
On his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said:
"What Volk has to watch out for, is his grappling. I believe he has the tools, the knowledge, and the second best grappler in history, Craig Jones, cornering him. The fire fight, Volk will handle that well."
He continued:
"This is where it's dangerous for Volk, because Diego Lopes gets in there, tries to get in your face, stays in mid-range, he's willing to take a shot, to give a shot. But Volk's distance management, his footwork, is gonna be what protects him in the early rounds. "
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (14:30):