It has been nearly seven months since ONE Championship fans last saw Rodtang Jitmuangnon inside the circle, but it seems the wait will finally come to an end soon.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has been on the shelf since January due to an injury to his left hand, which forced him to withdraw from his kickboxing showcase against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

Over the past few weeks, 'The Iron Man' has been happily sharing his recovery on his social media and it appears that his return will be sooner rather than later.

ONE Championship asked the fans on Instagram whom they believe he should fight in his return, and they quickly responded:

"Takeru, as promised?"

"Rodtang vs Takeru"

"Dunno whats next but I hope it's soon"

"This dude is a menace"

"Rodtang vs Superlek. Some of the best Muay Thai fights I've ever seen"

"Superlek plz"

"@bosnian_menace [Denis Puric]"

This one commenter believes that 'Samingpri' Tagir Khalilov deserves a rematch:

"OR @samingpri_muaythai HE FOUGHT RODTANG FOR HIS DEBUT ON A WEEKS NOTICE, HE DESERVES IT TOO"

Khalilov later responded as well:

"Give me rematch with him. Our fight with him I'm get 1 week notice. Let's do it again @yodchatri"

Muay Thai vet wants Rodtang's world title

As stated by one commenter above, 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric should be next in line for a ONE world championship shot and he believes the same thing.

Following his unanimous decision win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month, Puric stated that if he fought Rodtang, it would be a matchup for the ages.

Though Rodtang is as hardy as they come, fighting a grizzled veteran like Puric should make for an interesting generation-versus-generation encounter.

Poll : Who should Rodtang fight upon his return to the ONE circle? Tagir Khalilov Denis Puric 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback