"This dude spews aura" - Fans react to footage of the moment Alex Pereira accepts UFC 303 fight against Jiri Prochazka 

A video of Alex Pereira accepting to take on Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on two weeks' notice has hit it big with fight fans.

The video, originally posted on 'Poatan's' socials, shows him talking on the phone with the UFC brass, readily accepting to fill the main event spot, left vacant after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was scrapped due to an injury on the Irishman's side.

Watch Alex Pereira accepting to fight at UFC 303 below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Suffice it to say the light heavyweight champion's grit and willingness to fight a dangerous opponent like Prochazka on short notice has sent his fans into a joyous frenzy.

@dave_1511 wrote:

"This dude spews aura."

Expand Tweet

@CasultyWar chimed in:

"'Poatan' headlining [UFC] 300 and then International Fight Week at [UFC] 303. Boss moves."

@rbrown00 wrote:

"Chama or no chama, how can we not love this guy."

Screenshots courtesy @ChampRDS on X

Both Pereira and Prochazka were last seen at UFC 300 on April 13. At the milestone pay-per-view, 'Poatan' claimed a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill, while 'BJP' triumphed over Aleksandar Rakic, scoring a second-round TKO.

Alex Pereira confident of a win at UFC 303: "A great spirit is within me"

While Alex Pereira isn't oblivious to the fact that two weeks is far from enough time to properly prepare for a UFC championship defense, he has immense belief in his own abilities.

In one of his recent social media posts, the light heavyweight kingpin explained the rationale behind accepting the short-notice fight while pledging his confidence in his eventual triumph:

"I know it's very close and I may face difficulties, but if anyone can make the impossible possible, it's me! That's why I'm the big-name, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. Because of the work ethic and the risks I'm willing to take! The ancestors are with me, a great spirit is within me."