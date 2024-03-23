Gordon Ryan has struggled with health issues related to his stomach for many years, but it seems that the problem has gotten drastically worse over the past six months.

In January, 'The King' announced that he would only be competing at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships - the sport's most prestigious event - and would not take part in any other matches until he had made a full recovery.

Having already retired from the sport once before, it appears that Ryan may be forced to call time on his career for a second time. But his health problems have been the source of much entertainment for former teammate-turned-rival Craig Jones.

The Australian recently took aim at his former training partner with a steroid-themed advert, poking fun at the debate surrounding Ryan's use of performance enhancing drugs in the sport.

Jones said this:

"Don't let this be you. This absolutely breaks my heart. Look at this effeminate shell of his former self sandal salesman. There's been no better time to take some Evertitan TRT. Don't forget, use the code word B/Team to save five percent off everything excluding bloodwork."

Watch Craig Jones troll Gordon Ryan below:

Gordon Ryan fires back at top female BJJ athlete for comments about fighter pay in the sport

Ffion Davies is one of the biggest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, period. The Welsh athlete has won numerous world titles in both gi and no-gi tournaments, including a double gold at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

She recently voiced her frustrations with regards to the lack of fair pay for the sport's female athletes, and her comments have drawn a fiery response from one of the greatest BJJ practitioners of all time, Gordon Ryan.

Davies took to Instagram and wrote this:

"My fellow pro ladies - please, please, please don't accept low or no pay for your classes, seminars or matches on shows... You deserve to be paid for your shows, you deserve to be paid for your classes."

'The King' took to Instagram to respond, and wrote this:

"Turning this into a men vs. women thing is a joke. It's like when the WNBA player talk about how they should be paid equally. But when they actually ran the math the players were being overpaid... The best women currently and in the past aren't as physical or as technical as men. You can cry all you want, but that statement is a fact."

See Gordon Ryan's post below: