"This is how every Aussie reacted" - Fans and Merab Dvalishvili react to Alexander Volkanovski's reaction to Jack Della Maddalena's UFC 315 win

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared a video on Instagram, capturing his reaction to Jack Della Maddalena winning the welterweight title at UFC 315 by defeating Belal Muhammad. His post instantly sparked reactions on the platform, with bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and other MMA fans commenting.

'JDM' won a unanimous decision victory after a hard-fought five-round battle with Muhammad in the headliner of UFC 315. He has now captured the welterweight title and has extended his MMA win streak to 18 fights. He is now reportedly set to face lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev for his first title defense at 185 pounds.

'The Great’ was cheering on his fellow Aussie as he watched the fight on television. He couldn’t contain his excitement when Bruce Buffer announced Della Maddalena as the new welterweight champion.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's reaction video below:

'The Machine' reacted to the post, dropping a fire emoji in the comments section.

Merab Dvalishvili's reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

A fan commented:

"This is how every Aussie reacted to the fight 😭😭🔥🔥🔥"

Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

Others commented:

"He's getting your get back Volk."

"Another Aussie added to the legends list 🏆."

"Need him on @cookingwithvolk."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to controversial judging in Jose Aldo's retirement fight at UFC 315

Alexander Volkanovski shared a video on his YouTube channel where he reacted to the UFC 315 card that took place in Montreal, Canada. During the video, 'The Great' shed light on the Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi fight, focusing on the controversial third round.

Aldo was defeated by Zahabi via unanimous decision after a three-round battle. The Brazilian scored a knockdown during the third round of the bout but seemed to get tired towards the end. As a result, all three judges scored the third round in favor of the Canadian, even though he got dropped.

Volkanovski believes the third round of the bout should have gone in Aldo's favor, considering he inflicted more damage. He said:

"Aldo had him hurt. When we talk damage, it doesn't get any more damaging than that. I think he dropped him with a punch, then dropped him with a crazy kick. I know he [gets] tired and you see him gas. Then he gets taken down, and you know when he starts getting elbowed and [Zahabi] dominated that last bit, but was that enough?

You're losing most of the round, and you got proper beat up, where the referee could have stopped it when you got kicked and then dropped again. It was that close to being finished, yeah, you landed good [and] I know [that] Aldo [got] tired, but, does that mean he should have lost that round? I don't know."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:11):

