"This fight would get me fired up" - Dustin Poirier called out by former UFC lightweight champion

Dustin Poirier is still reeling from his shocking knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in the UFC's second-ever BMF title fight. The pair crossed swords in a rematch with title shot implications. After his latest setback, however, 'The Diamond' will be eager to get back inside the octagon and remind the world why he's among the best.

One fighter who will gladly welcome Dustin Poirier back is Rafael dos Anjos, who has never shied away from a fight. 'RDA' took to Twitter to issue a respectful challenge to Poirier, showing his respect for everything 'The Diamond' has accomplished, while claiming that it is a fight that excites him.

The former lightweight champion has had one of the most grueling careers in UFC history in terms of the level of competition he has consistently faced. 'RDA' has faced the likes of Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson in his prime, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rafael Fiziev and many more.

Both he and Dustin Poirier are coming off losses, so bouncing back with a win is a priority for both men. The Brazilian has offered to face 'The Diamond' at UFC 295, which is set to be headlined by Jon Jones as he defends his heavyweight crown against all-time great 265-pounder Stipe Miocic.

However, Poirier is yet to reply to dos Anjos' challenge. Given 'RDA's' standing in the division and his willingness to fight anyone and everyone, Poirier will have little reason to turn down the challenge.

How many UFC title shots has Dustin Poirier had?

Not counting his recent BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje and his UFC interim lightweight clash with Max Holloway four years ago, 'The Diamond' has taken part in two title fights for undisputed gold. His first title shot came against the undefeated lightweight legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite being dominated for most of the bout, Poirier did catch his foe with a tight guillotine that nearly won him the bout. Unfortunately, he went on to be submitted by a rear-naked choke right afterward. Meanwhile, his second title fight was against Charles Oliveira in a more competitive bout.

Oliveira's savage knees to Poirier's body sapped him of his cardio and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace was able to submit him with a rear-naked choke in round three, just as Nurmagomedov had.