"This fight is going to end in a first-round submission" - Victoria Lee calls her shot

Any conversation involving Victoria Lee centers around her age, and that’s understandable. At just 17 years old, Victoria Lee is no doubt one of the youngest fighters in all of mixed martial arts. Because of this, each one of her fights is a spectacle.

However, that's not to say she is without talent. In fact, the reason Victoria Lee is poised to become such a big star is because she has an abundance of it. As Lee continues to put together more dominant performances in the circle, the focus will begin to shift from her age to her otherworldly fighting skills:

“Heading into fight week, I still feel all the nerves, but I feel like it’s gotten a lot easier and I’m able to focus more on the fun part now,” Victoria Lee told ONE Championship.

Victoria Lee currently boasts a perfect 2-0 record in ONE Championship, which includes a pair of quick submissions.

She makes her return to action against Brazilian Victoria Souza at ONE Championship: Revolution, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, September 24.

Victoria Lee is more confident than ever

As Victoria Lee makes that familiar walk down the ramp, the 17-year-old phenom says she's beginning to build confidence in herself. This was something she found was missing in her first two pro fights.

Victoria Lee is set to face her toughest test to date. Souza is unbeaten in five fights, with four finishes to her credit. That includes two knockouts and two submissions, suggesting a diverse array of weapons. This makes Souza Lee’s most dangerous opponent thus far.

Souza's performances in Brazil's regional scene were enough to catch ONE's attention and earn her a date with the promotion's rising young star. Victoria Lee, however, doesn't seem too worried about her opponent:

“I’ve been able to watch a few of her matches. I think she’s a well-rounded fighter and she’s had almost all finishes,” Victoria Lee said.

“I think that our styles would match up well. I think that she has a strong overall game. Her strength is probably her jiu-jitsu because she has submission wins but I feel like my MMA game is much stronger than hers.”

It's natural to doubt the capabilities of a 17-year-old in a professional setting. She is still a teenager, after all. But after constantly being doubted because of her age, Victoria Lee knows each victory earns her more credibility. As the wins start to pile up, the respect will come along with it. Lee is confident she will attain another victory this Friday:

“This fight is going to end in a first-round submission."

ONE Championship: Revolution broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 24. Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee defends his ONE lightweight world title against No.3-ranked lightweight Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.

