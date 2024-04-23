"This fight was never discussed" - Bo Nickal ends speculation about him fighting on UFC 302

UFC middleweight prodigy Bo Nickal has dismissed reports of him being booked for a fight on the upcoming UFC 302 card.

Australian middleweight Jacob Malkoun took to Instagram to state that he will take on Nickal at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024. He thanked the UFC's vice president of talent relations Mick Maynard for making the fight happen.

Check out Jacob Malkoun's post about the matchup on Instagram below:

While there was skepticism surrounding Malkoun's post for various reasons, Nickal chose to end all speculation about his next fight and refute Malkoun's claims. Nickal also offered a potential window for his return in his statement on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"I will not be fighting June 1. This fight was never discussed between the UFC and myself. I am looking to step UP in competition and move forward. Y'all will hopefully see me back towards the end of the summer. God bless."

Check out Bo Nickal's full comments in the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Nickal's statement on his Instagram stories. [via @nobickal1 on Instagram]

Kamaru Usman discusses Bo Nickal's path to title contention

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has high expectations from Bo Nickal.

Usman discussed the undefeated middleweight fighter's chances at a title shot with former double champ Henry Cejudo on their show Pound 4 Pound. Usman disagreed with Cejudo's prediction that Nickal was 10 fights away from challenging for the title.

Usman spoke of Nickal's current trajectory and his ability to provide entertaining and memorable moments in his fights as key factors in determining how soon the national champion could fight for the title. The former welterweight champion said:

"I think if he continues to grow in the pace that he's growing, I think in two years he's going to be in that contender range for sure. I would say next four fights, he's there... We know it's about those moments... He goes out there and gives you two more of those moments, he's contender status for sure. Two or three of those moments, one of those ranked opponents and he disposes of them in the first round, huge knockout? He's definitely fast-tracked to the title, for sure."

Check out Kamaru Usman's full comments on Bo Nickal below (47:05):