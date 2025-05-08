"This fight is pure art" - Fans marvel at the technique and power Tawanchai and Superbon unleashed in their first meeting

ONE Championship fans have long wanted to see ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon duke it out inside the circle. The promotion granted their wishes in December 2023.
Closing out the ONE Friday Fights 46 card, Superbon set his sights on joining an exclusive club of ONE athletes to hold two world championships concurrently by dethroning Tawanchai.
Their world title clash lived up to fans' expectations as they wasted no movement attempting to knock each other out with every strike they had in their arsenal, highlighted by their insane elbow exchanges.
Watch the video below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Though the Thai compatriots delivered one of the best Muay Thai fights of 2023, there could be only one winner. Owing to his constant aggression, judges scored it a majority decision in favor of Tawanchai.
Fans trooped to the comments section to give the world-class strikers their flowers, writing:
"This fight is pure art!"
"Technical masterpiece."
"All them elbows not one cut, skin must be like leather."
"No elbows miss and no cuts, class 🙌🏽"
"Just bloody eating elbows for breakfast 😲😂"
Buakaw nudges Tawanchai to review his latest defeat with a fine-tooth comb
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek does his best to be a mentor to the next generation of Muay Thai athletes, and he had some sound advice for Tawanchai following his loss to Masaaki Noiri in March over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.
While reviewing their fight on his YouTube channel, the 42-year-old shared his hopes for the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative:
"Tawanchai, I think he needs to study his weaknesses from the fight, and I'm sure he can come back stronger."
Watch the entire video below: