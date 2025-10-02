  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This is the final goal" - Conor McGregor's major life achievement melts the hearts of Dee Devlin and social media

"This is the final goal" - Conor McGregor's major life achievement melts the hearts of Dee Devlin and social media

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:15 GMT
Fans react to Conor McGregor
Fans react to Conor McGregor's heartwarming post. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Combat sports fans across the globe have taken notice of Conor McGregor's social media post about his family, which also sparked a response from his longtime partner Dee Devlin, who expressed her love in the comments section.

Ad

McGregor recently took to X and shared a picture of his children on a yacht, emphasizing the value of fatherhood in a man's life and describing it as a significant accomplishment. He wrote:

''This picture shows that you've achieved everything. This is the final goal. Iykyk''
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This is what we fight for brother''

Another stated:

''May your courage, dedication, and strength to fight for the identity and values of Ireland, spread to Spain and all Europe. We need men to be heroes again for our nation!''

Other fans wrote:

''You are so blessed..hang on tight and enjoy every moment! It really does fly by!''
Ad
''Awe. They are so beautiful. God Bless You and Your family on your journey to greatness. Ireland Forever''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

While McGregor left his mark on the MMA scene, his personal life has been marred with controversies. The former UFC double champion became a subject of criticism from many due to his involvement in parties, illegal substances, and more other activities. Notably, earlier this year, the Irish civil court dismissed his appeal, finding him guilty of sexual assault on Nikita Hand.

Ad

Conor McGregor is determined to make his comeback at UFC White House

Conor McGregor is one of the many MMA fighters who voiced his desire to compete on the UFC White House card next year.

In a recent interview with Fox News, McGregor stated that his octagon return is now evident:

''What better way to come back than such an iconic event? It ain't a negotiation. Wow. It's a done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House alongside the President Trump's administration...I believe I have a six month operation ahead of me to get ready for this, to put on one hell of a show for the American people in celebration of their great birthday, 250 years of independence.''

McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 last year. However, a toe injury forced him to withdraw.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications