"This is the first time I ever cried during an interview" - When Joe Rogan used Rose Namajunas as an example to explain to biologist Carole Hooven that MMA is not about "brutishness"

A recent video has resurfaced of Joe Rogan talking about his emotions while interviewing Rose Namajunas after her win against Zhang Weili at UFC 261.

Carole Hooven, a PhD degree holder in biology from Harvard University, was a recent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan explained that Namajunas was completely focused on her fight as she walked around in the octagon reaffirming that she is the best fighter in the world:

"Before the fight, she was almost in a trance. She was standing there and they were getting ready and she was like, 'I'm the best, I'm the best.'"

'Thug' earned a stunning first-round knockout finish via head kick to reclaim the UFC women's strawweight title. Namajunas was emotional after her win and cried while giving her post-fight interview to Rogan.

The 54-year-old shedded tears as well during his conversation with the former 115lbs champion. Rogan told Hooven that this was the first time he had cried during an interview. The host of the JRE podcast added that moments like these don't have anything to do with brutality. Rather, it shows a person's willingness to achieve greatness while risking dire physical consequences:

"When I'm talking to her, she's emotional, she is crying and I cried. I totally cried, this is the first time I ever cried during an interview... It has nothing to do with tears, it has nothing to do with men beating each other up, it has nothing to do with brutishness. It has to do with high-level problem solving with dire physical consequences."

Watch Joe Rogan talk to Carole Hooven about Rose Namajunas:

What's next for Rose Namajunas in the UFC?

Rose Namajunas last competed at UFC 274 and suffered a second loss to Carla Esparza in their rematch. Their fight was a rather lackluster affair due to its actionless nature.

Namajunas is not expected to get an immediate rematch and a chance to reclaim her title. Rather, 'Cookie Monster' is tipped to take on Zhang Weili next.

'Thug' might have to earn a win or two before getting her shot at the title. The likes of Marina Rodriguez or Mackenzie Dern might be next for the former champion when she makes her return to the octagon.

