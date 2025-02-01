"This is a game Jon Jones cannot outrun" - UFC legend proposes plan to decide who 'Bones' should fight between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, recently defended his title against Stipe Miocic, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. However, with contenders like Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall making waves in their respective divisions, the debate over who should challenge 'Bones' next has intensified. The latest reaction on the matter came from former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen.

With Jones’ future opponents uncertain, some argue that Pereira’s striking prowess and two-division dominance make him the ideal opponent. In contrast, others believe Aspinall’s well-rounded skill set and heavyweight status make for a more legitimate test.

Sonnen has weighed in on the debate, proposing a plan to decide Jones' next opponent. Sonnen's insights add intrigue to the discussion, highlighting the stakes for Pereira and Aspinall. He said:

"I just believe Jones does not need to in any walk fight- Aspinall and Pereira. If Jones has to go up there and beat Aspinall there's instantly going to be the talk if he needs to fight Pereira, this is going to be a game that Jon Jones cannot outrun and he's been trying to. Jones has been trying whip everybody's a** to make people concede that he is the best, Jones currently is no. 2, he's the heavyweight champion of the world, he is currently and officially No. 2..Islam took the the top pound-for-pound spot."

Sonnen added:

"It's never a game Jones can win, unless Pereira and Aspinall fight and Jones has to fight the winner, if Jones beats the winner of Aspinall and Pereira the incessant demand by you the audience for Jon to fight the other would go away."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on the video below: (6:03)

Jon Jones' next challenge: Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall fight, while Alex Pereira pushes for superfight

At the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference in December, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the possibility of a heavyweight title unification bout in 2025.

White described it as not only one of the biggest fights in heavyweight history but also a massive event for the company as a whole.

“I’ll say 100 percent (the fight happens),”

Check out White's comments below on the video:

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira remains eager for a super-fight against Jones. Pereira believes Jon Jones prefers fighting him over Tom Aspinall because their matchup carries greater significance and a higher reward compared to a standard title unification bout.

“I think (Jones wants to fight me) because of the momentum and the risk,” Pereira said. “It’s a risk fighting Aspinall. What is he going to gain there? It’s another title fight, but fighting (me) is a much bigger achievement. I think it’s the weight of the fight. It’s a bigger fight – that’s why.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below on The Ariel Helwani Show:

