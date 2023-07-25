"This game's way too dangerous" - Jon Jones should go ahead with retirement if he is no longer 'hungry', says Kenny Florian

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian thinks that Jon Jones should hang up the gloves if he is no longer motivated to continue fighting. Jones is hailed as the greatest mixed martial artist in history by virtue of his competitive achievements. Although he is technically undefeated, it is a rare achievement that can go away within the blink of an eye in the heavyweight division where he currently rules.

After nearly three years away from competition, Jon Jones won the vacant UFC heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He will attempt the first defense of the title against heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. During a recent interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Kenny Florian was asked if Jon Jones should stay in the fight game if he defeats Miocic. Florian responded:

“To stay in the fight game you need to be motivated, you need to be hungry. When you’re aware of that sense of loss of that, then you probably need to stop. This game’s way too dangerous for that. I think with Jon Jones, his legacy, his mixed martial arts career, his wins and losses… Those things are extremely important to him.”

Kenny Florian argued that it would probably be in the best interest of Jones’ MMA legacy to call it a career if he defeats Stipe Miocic:

“He’s got that loss against Matt Hamill, right? But it’s not really a loss. He’s an undefeated fighter as far as we’re all concerned. And I think that he wants to keep that intact. I wouldn’t have a problem with that. Jon Jones has done everything he can in the sport. You know, a two-division champion, he has that pristine record. To defeat another elite heavyweight GOAT, potentially in Stipe Miocic.. I think that’s where he probably says, ‘I’ve done it all!’.”

You can watch Kenny Florian discuss the topic from the 13:15 mark of the video below:

Jon Jones has a fresh wave of potential challengers waiting for him in the heavyweight division

Jon Jones’ greatness stems from the fact that he has defeated elite fighters from three different generations in the light heavyweight division. Although Jones has managed to stay undefeated so far in his career, the margin of victories in the 205-lb division was getting narrower towards the end of his light heavyweight title reign.

He is a massive -365 favorite heading into the first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. However, 'Bones' has a number of young and hungry contenders like Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall lined up next.

Even though he has every advantage over these challengers on paper, Jones has hinted at retirement following the Miocic fight. Given the amount of damage he has absorbed over a lengthy mixed martial arts career, it would probably be in Jones' best interest to call it a career.