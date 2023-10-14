"This generation’s Don Frye" - Sean Strickland's unfiltered dating advice leaves Nina-Marie Daniele and fans in stitches

Sean Strickland isn't merely recognized for his fighting skills; he's equally famous for his penchant for making controversial statements.

The UFC middleweight kingpin frequently steals the show with his uncensored approach to addressing a variety of matters. With his self-proclaimed affiliations with Neo-Nazis and his bold opinions on subjects like feminism, the 32-year-old American consistently generates attention by unabashedly voicing his divisive perspectives.

During a recent conversation with MMA content creator Nina Marie Daniele, Sean Strickland dished out his distinct brand of dating wisdom:

"Let me tell you guys, getting a pu**y is not a rocket science method. It's like fishing. Throwing one line ain't gonna get you a pu**y. You gotta put like, five poles out. You ain't gonna get no bites if you're not throwing out lines."

Sean Strickland's unconventional advice not only cracked Daniele but also elicited a variety of humorous responses from fans in the post's comments section.

One fan wrote:

"He makes me proud to be an American 🇺🇸"

Another wrote:

"These 2 need to get married"

"So generous wow 🤦🏼‍♂️😂"

"The peoples champ🗣️🗣️🗣️"

"😂😂💯 it's the law of averages"

"Lmfao work your way up 🤣🤣🤣"

"Down to the science 🙌🏻👊🏻💪🏻 @strickland_mma_ is the man."

"Even the camera man laughed when he said disabled 🤣🤣😂."

"This generation’s Don Frye"

"He is the middleweight champion of the world…. So he has to be right!"

"Not the hero we deserve, but the one we need right now."

Sean Strickland slams Belal Muhammad as 'Coward' for Palestine stance

Sean Strickland criticized Belal Muhammad for his public support of Palestine. Muhammad has been vocal in his endorsement of the State of Palestine. Before the UFC implemented a policy against fighters displaying country flags, 'Remember The Name' used to showcase the Palestinian flag during his fights.

The 35-year-old Chicago native is also recognized for sharing videos and content on social media that reflect his backing of the contentious West Asian state. With the recent increase in tensions between Israel and Palestine, Muhammad took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his solidarity with Palestine in a message. He posted:

"Pray for Palestine 🇵🇸 "

Sean Strickland strongly criticized Muhammad for endorsing recent Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens. 'Tarzan' challenged Muhammad's viewpoint and accused him of hindering the quest for a peaceful solution instead:

"This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb sh*t... Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the fu*k up."

This isn't the first time the reigning 185-pound champion has publicly voiced his criticisms of Muhammad regarding this issue. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in July, Strickland accused Muhammad of disseminating propaganda related to Palestine.