"This is how you get JFKed" - Sean Strickland warns Donald Trump of John F. Kennedy-like fate over military budget cuts

Sean Strickland recently came up with a warning for Donald Trump following the POTUS's decision to cut down on the American military budget. Strickland also brought up the former American President, John F. Kennedy's assassination in his warning.

Ad

Strickland has a reputation for voicing his takes nonchalantly on various social issues. The 33-year-old resorted to doing the same after his failed middleweight title bid against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312.

On Feb. 13, President Trump made a major announcement about his plans to meet Chinese and Russian authorities to discuss a mutual reduction in military spending. The 78-year-old also expressed wishes to re-include Russia in the G7 for the first time since their elimination in 2014.

Ad

Trending

Strickland lauded Trump's aforementioned plans in his latest Instagram story. However, he also provided the POTUS with a warning about ending up like former President, John F. Kennedy, due to his deeds. The words on his Instagram story read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Be careful... This is how you get JFKed..."

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story about Donald Trump. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland doesn't intend to have his coach in his corner for his upcoming fights

Sean Strickland didn't change his usual style even after losing the initial rounds of his UFC 312 to Dricus Du Plessis. His coach, Eric Nicksick, kept on urging him to put the pedal to the metal in the latter rounds. However, Strickland ignored his words and held onto his usual half-hearted approach till the final bell.

Ad

Following Strickland's defeat, Nicksick appeared on a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show and vented out his frustration about his disciple's lackluster performance:

"It was just uninspired fighting to me. It just seemed like [Strickland] was sleepwalking... I was just trying to get him out of it through the rounds. I didn't know if he was trying to collect data in the beginning or if it was just a slow start... To travel all the way [to Australia], and let's not forget, this is a title fight and I take these title fights very seriously. I was just disappointed, man."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Strickland fired back at his coach in one of his recent X updates. He mentioned that Nicksick might not be on his corner for future fights. The former middleweight champ mentioned:

"I like Eric. He’s a friend of mine and he’s going to continue to be a friend of mine. Will he probably be in my corner? Probably not. We have so many great guys at Xtreme [Couture], Nate [Pettit], Ray Sefo, we have so many savages that I would love to corner me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.