Fans have reacted to the news that reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will attend the Loftus derby this weekend between the Vodacom Bulls and the DHL Stormers.

Ad

Before joining the UFC, du Plessis desired to play for the Springboks (South Africa's national rugby team). Everyone in his family also loved rugby, and du Plessis played the sport throughout his schooling days.

'Stillknocks' also played U19 Currie Cup for the Blue Bulls. He was a flanker and like all rugby fans once hoped to play at Loftus Versfeld and other premier derby venues.

However, he chose to focus on the fight game instead of playing rugby, despite having an athletic scholarship to do so.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ultimate Sports Nutrition on Instagram broke the news with the UFC champion about his presence at Loftus Versfeld and him leading the teams out:

"The Champ brings the Power to Loftus this weekend! UFC Middleweight champion @dricusduplessis leads out the teams in a packed Loftus derby. #NouWeetJulle #PowerBehindThePack #PowerBehindThePunch"

Check out the post below featuring Dricus du Plessis:

Ad

Fans have embraced the news of 'Stillknocks' presence at Loftus on March 1, with comments like:

"This is going to be EPIC!! @dricusduplessis @blue_bulls_official"

"he leads out a winner🙌 ream... jut like himself 🔥"

"our Champ 🙌🔥💪"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy: @usnsa on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis feels that his influence in rugby would not have been as great as in combat sports

Dricus du Plessis revealed in an interview on January 20, 2024, that he was a rugby enthusiast and could have achieved a particular level of success in the sport. However, he decided to instead seek a career in professional fighting, which originally upset his father.

Ad

'Stillknocks' said:

"Up until I [Dricus du Plessis] was 18, rugby is what I wanted to do for a living. Dad wasn’t happy at all, because I was still an amateur and he didn’t know what I was going to do for money. He also had to pay for all my studies, but I just loved fighting so much.”

Ad

He added:

“I’d been playing rugby since I was five, and I knew I was good at rugby. I honestly think I could have become a Springbok. But I don’t think I would’ve been a great. I don’t think I would’ve made the same impact in rugby as I am in fighting. In fighting, I have something special.” [h/t: Code Sports]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.