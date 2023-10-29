Novak Djokovic caught on camera in awe of UFC star Dricus Du Plessis' Rugby World Cup celebration

Novak Djokovic was caught on camera with a hilarious reaction to Dricus Du Plessis’ cheering on the South African rugby team.

On Saturday, October 28, the Rugby World Cup final took place between South Africa and New Zealand. The historic match featured various celebrities in attendance, including UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis, famous actor Jason Momoa, and legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic.

The South-African born Du Plessis was accompanied by a friend as they wore matching jerseys to support their home country. Throughout the match, ‘Stillknocks’ was seen celebrating drastically as South Africa defeated New Zealand with a score of 12-11.

Du Plessis’ outgoing celebrations caught the attention of several people in his section, including Djokovic, who looked at the UFC middleweight and his friend in awe. Meanwhile, a video posted on social media also showed ‘Stillknocks’ sharing a moment with Momoa as they drank beer together.

Safe to say, Du Plessis and his friend had quite a memorable day on Saturday.

Dricus Du Plessis wants a middleweight title shot or Israel Adesanya next

In July of this year, Dricus Du Plessis extended his UFC record to 6-0 with a second-round TKO win against Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis hoped the impressive performance would get him a title shot, but Dana White has claimed Khamzat Chimaev is next in line after defeating Kamaru Usman.

During an interview with The MMA Guru, Du Plessis had this to say about what he wants next in the Octagon:

“I think I’m fighting for the belt next. If it doesn’t happen that way, I’m not gonna sit and sulk about it. But, I’m not gonna beg for a title shot. That’s not what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna fight and win and beat people for a title shot…The first thing I thought of when they started talking about doing the Khamzat contender. I just went, alright, well, the next best thing, which I believe the fight will be bigger in terms of numbers, is me vs. Adesanya. I would love that fight.” [7:15-9:30]

Dricus Du Plessis was offered a title shot against Israel Adesanya two months after defeating Whittaker. The South African-born middleweight turned down the fight to avoid a quick turnaround, leading to Sean Strickland stepping up and dethroning Adesanya.

Dana White and the UFC brass weren’t happy with Du Plessis’ decision and will likely make him secure another win before getting a title shot.

