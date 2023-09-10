Did Dana White fire shots at Dricus du Plessis for turning down title fight with Israel Adesanya? UFC president reacts to Sean Strickland's upset win

Dana White appeared to throw shade at surging middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis following Sean Strickland's upset win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

'The Last Stylebender' was a -650 favorite heading into the contest, and many expected him to dominate Strickland without much difficulty. However, just like du Plessis against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, 'Tarzan' was able to cause a massive upset.

Prior to Adesanya vs. Strickland being announced as the UFC 293 main event, it seemed that Dricus du Plessis would be facing 'The Last Stylebender' in Australia. The South African's win over Whittaker solidified his title contendership, and his heated face-off with Israel Adesanya only stoked the flames of a potential clash.

But according to 'Stillknocks', he entered the fight against Whittaker with an injury, and he turned down the opportunity to face Adesanya in order to recover.

Dana White made headlines earlier this week after expressing his dislike for fighters turning down fights in response to being asked if Dricus du Plessis would face the winner of Adesanya vs. Strickland.

At the post-event press conference for UFC 293, White went on a tangent about how the UFC 293 main event was the perfect example of why fighters should not turn down opportunities. He began by reflecting on Sean Strickland's incredible win:

"[Strickland] came in to hostile territory, the whole world talking s**t about him. The whole world saying he couldn't do it. A 7/1 underdog, and came in and almost finished [Adesanya] in the first round."

Dana White then added:

"So, everything that we're talking about right now about how crazy this sport is, when opportunities arise, you jump on them and you take them. You should never turn down fights when you get the call, especially if it's for a world title."

Watch the video below from 2:45:

Dana White calls for an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland went head-to-head in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend to decide the undisputed middleweight champion.

'The Last Stylebender' suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Strickland, who dominated the fight from start to finish.

Adesanya appeared to struggle to figure out the awkward puzzle that is Sean Strickland. But it seems that he and his team will be given the chance to try and solve the puzzle a second time.

Dana White was asked at the post-event press conference if an immediate rematch was a possibility. He said:

"I think you do the rematch, absolutely. The rematch is interesting." [6:00-6:05]