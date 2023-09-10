Israel Adesanya's absence from the UFC 293 post-fight press conference explained by coach Eugene Bareman

Israel Adesanya was defeated by Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in one of the biggest upsets in the promotion's history.

'The Last Stylebender' was dominated by his opponent for the majority of the fight, losing a 49-46 decision on all three judges' scorecards, a result that few saw coming.

Adesanya was hoping to produce a highlight-reel stoppage to cap off a night where five of his City Kickboxing (CKB) teammates also competed.

The CKB squad went 3-3 at UFC 293, with Adesanya, Shane Young and Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha all suffering defeats. Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg, Tyson Pedro and Kevin Jousset all secured stoppage wins.

'The Last Stylebender' momentarily appeared in front of the media at the post-fight press conference, before stating that his coach Eugene Bareman would be answering any questions.

Bareman explained Adesanya's absence from the post-fight press conference, saying:

"I just got together with my team, and told them all, 'Look, at the end of the day, we have six guys fighting. We had three guys lose, but we had three guys win. And that's something to be celebrated.' This achievement, getting ourselves to this point, and those three guys winning, that's why Israel has taken off. He's gone to get to the after party and he's gone to celebrate those three guys' wins, and our achievements."

Israel Adesanya's defeat to Sean Strickland was his second at 185 pounds, after the loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

The Nigerian-New Zealander is yet to release a full statement following the loss.

Dana White calls for immediate rematch between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland following UFC 293

Israel Adesanya's defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 surprised fans and fighters alike, as 'The Last Stylebender' was dominated by his opponent for the majority of the fight.

Adesanya's second reign as the middleweight champion was ended in shocking fashion. But he could have the chance to exact revenge on Strickland after UFC president Dana White shared his eagerness for an immediate rematch.

White appeared in front of the media at the post-fight press conference, where he said:

"I think you do the rematch, absolutely. The rematch is interesting."

