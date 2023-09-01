Israel Adesanya's coach spills on how he pushed for CKB fighter to get UFC contract after he "destroyed" 'The Last Stylebender' in sparring

Israel Adesanya will be headlining UFC 293 next weekend alongside middleweight contender Sean Strickland. The 185-pound champion will be joined on the card by five of his City Kickboxing (CKB) teammates, including Carlos Ulberg, Tyson Pedro, Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha, Shane Young, and Kevin Jousset.

Jousset is the latest member of the CKB squad to be signed by the UFC and will be making his debut in Sydney next weekend.

According to Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, Jousset was signed by the promotion on Bareman's request after the coach witnessed a sparring session between the UFC debutant and 'The Last Stylebender'.

Normally what happens behind closed doors at MMA gyms remains behind closed doors.

But Israel Adesanya showed his humility by including footage on his vlog of Bareman explaining how he pushed for Kevin Jousset to be signed by the UFC after Jousset "destroyed" the middleweight champion in training.

'The Last Stylebender' recently uploaded a training vlog of his preparations for UFC 293, and Bareman was captured saying this:

"I called Ash on Saturday after [Adesanya and Jousset] sparred, and I said, 'You've got to get this c**t in the UFC. He just sparred the middleweight champion of the world and destroyed him.' And I'm not trying to f**k around with [Adesanya], but it was [Jousset's] day... It was his day that day, and he put his faith in the team and in us."

Watch the video below from 3:15:

Israel Adesanya explains why fighting with CKB teammates at UFC 293 gives him more responsibility

Israel Adesanya will be joined by five City Kickboxing teammates at UFC 293 next weekend, as he gets set to take on Sean Strickland in the main event.

'The Last Stylebender' will be making the first defense of his second reign as middleweight champion after reclaiming the belt against Alex Pereira in stunning fashion at UFC 287 earlier this year.

Ahead of the clash, Adesanya has spoken about the weight on his shoulders to provide an exciting finish against Strickland. He also explained that having several teammates on the pay-per-view card added to the responsibility he feels to knock his opponent out.

During a recent training vlog, Israel Adesanya said:

"What we're working on as well, it's definitely raised the bar. The motivation is just taking his head. This is another guy to style against. And being in Sydney, six of us on the card, half the card is CKB. So I have to close the show in a spectacular way."

Watch the video below from 2:40: