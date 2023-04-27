Israel Adesanya is not just one of the greatest fighters to grace the hallowed UFC octagon, but he is also one of the greatest performers. 'The Last Stylebender' has an innate ability to captivate crowds while simultaneously rising to the occasion, time after time.

Adesanya has made it known that he has a passion for breakdancing, and has uploaded many videos of him krumping online. His memorable walkout en route to defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 to become the new middleweight champion showcases how talented Adesanya is.

During episode No.1 of the YOUNG MAN RAMBLE alongside his brother David, Israel Adesanya explained how his experience as a dancer helped him knock out Alex Pereira at UFC 287. He said this:

"As a dancer, I have many dancer friends, trust me dancers have the best muscle memory on the planet... So from the drills that I've done, the muscles just recognize it and go, 'Right,' I've trained it and drilled it thousands [of times]..."

Adesanya continued by saying:

"[Pereira] thinks [the fight] is over, so I'm just gonna shell up. And again, this is not conscious, this is subconscious and muscle memory. If you slow [the footage] right down, the only thing that hits [me] is the body shot... he throws the knee and then the [left] hook... and after that, BOOM, muscle memory, make the read..."

Watch the video below from 1:14:40:

Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title in stunning fashion at UFC 287 when he knocked out Alex Pereira in the second round.

His next opponent appeared unclear at the time of his victory, but the UFC recently announced that Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis will do battle to determine the next title challenger.

Israel Adesanya reacts to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

The boxing world witnessed a clash between two elite boxers when Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia went toe-to-toe for 12 rounds on April 22. Both men put their undefeated records on the line, and it was 'Tank' who walked away with his perfect record still intact.

Davis was able to knock down a swarming Garcia early in the fight, before 'Tank' landed a perfectly placed liver shot that forced his opponent to the canvas in round seven. 'King' was unable to get up inside the 10 count and lost the fight via TKO.

Israel Adesanya reacted to Gervonta Davis' impressive victory and said this:

"Phantom! That's the ghost, I call that the ghost. Sh*t. Give it up! That's the ghost fist bro, it was glancing. But [Garcia] fought it for so long, that's pain!"

Watch the video below from 7:00:

