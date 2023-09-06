Israel Adesanya reveals his candid thoughts on Dana White's uncensored skepticism about Dricus du Plessis' middleweight title shot

Israel Adesanya is currently scheduled to defend his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 this Saturday. However, the original matchup didn't feature 'Tarzan' at all. Instead, surging South African fighter Dricus du Plessis was expected to be 'The Last Stylebender's latest title challenger.

Unfortunately, an injury forced du Plessis to withdraw from a title fight before it was even booked. Additionally, it would've marked a quick turnaround for him as he last fought at UFC 290 in July, when he defeated Robert Whittaker. Now, Israel Adesanya is no longer certain about facing Dricus du Plessis next.

His head coach, Eugene Bareman, echoed similar sentiments not long ago. UFC president Dana White was recently asked about the South African's chances of earning the next title shot but only expressed his dislike of fighters turning down fights, to which Israel Adesanya said (at 12:00 minutes) the following:

"I don't know, you have to ask Dana. But, yeah, Dricus doesn't know how to play the game. Look, you can't sit on your f***ing... is it ranking or whatever, and think you got it locked in. This is the UFC. If you look back at the history of the UFC, sh*t happens, you know? So he thought he was sitting pretty, but he might have to fight two more times before he gets a shot at this."

The middleweight kingpin even threatened to award a title shot to the winner of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa matchup scheduled for UFC 294. Depending on how things progress, fans might have to wait a few more fights before seeing a conclusion to Adesanya's feud with du Plessis.

Is Israel Adesanya a former world champion kickboxer?

Israel Adesanya is renowned for his world-class striking in MMA. Few middleweights can contend with him on the feet due to his high-level kickboxing experience. But despite reaching the peak of success in mixed martial arts, 'The Last Stylebender' has never been a world champion in kickboxing.

The only notable titles he won as a kickboxer, despite his record of 75 wins and just five losses, were regional King in the Ring championships from his adopted homeland of New Zealand.