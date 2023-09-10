"Am I fighting an amateur right now?" - Sean Strickland reflects on Israel Adesanya's performance, says 'The Last Stylebender' underestimated him

Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in a manner that few people expected.

'The Last Stylebender' entered the octagon a massive -650 favorite and on paper was a far superior striker to Strickland. But 'Tarzan' fought the perfect fight, utilizing an unorthodox defensive structure that Adesanya struggled to penetrate.

Sean Strickland was also able to land many powerful blows and handed 'The Last Stylebender' his first official knockdown in the UFC after connecting with a right hand in Round 1.

The new middleweight champion appeared in front of the media following his victory, where he reflected on his opponent's performance. 'Tarzan' felt that Israel Adesanya may have taken him too lightly and at times was surprised with what he perceived as the former champion's lack of effort in the octagon.

Strickland was asked if he felt Adesanya had underestimated him. He responded:

"I mean apparently so man, godd*mn dude. I feel like the guy didn't even try. There was moments where he's throwing punches and I'm like, 'Am I fighting an amateur right now? What the f**k is going on?' But yeah, I think I run my mouth a lot and people forget I can fight, but here we are you guys."

Sean Strickland's victory over Israel Adesanya may have been a massive upset, but it was by no means a fluke. 'Tarzan' outclassed his opponent for all five rounds, and won by a comprehensive 49-46 on all three judges' scorecards.

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland's victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya was hoping to kick off his second reign as middleweight champion in style against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' was handed an unexpected loss, which could signal the beginning of a new era in the division. Surging title contender Dricus du Plessis, who once appeared likely to face Adesanya at UFC 293, has now reacted to Strickland's victory.

'Stillknocks' appeared as surprised as many fighter and fans by the result, but assured his supporters that the new champion would not affect his chances of bringing a UFC title to South Africa.

Du Plessis took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Wow! Did not see that coming"

"Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home"

See the posts below:

