Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Dana White for UFC 293 injury pullout comments: "Not somebody that turns down fights if it's not a good enough reason"

Dricus du Plessis appeared to be next in line to challenge for the middleweight title after defeating Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO at UFC 290. Despite being offered a title opportunity against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, 'Stillknocks' did not take the bout, which led to criticism from UFC President Dana White.

During a recent appearance on the FightWave podcast, the No.2-ranked middleweight stated:

"I've been ready to address every situation of what might happen this weekend, and what the UFC might say, what Dana might say – obviously, him not being very happy that I turned down a fight on seven weeks notice with an injury, which I don't really understand, but at the end of the day, it's business for them and you have got to respect that."

Du Plessis continued:

"If I can look at my track record, I know for a fact that I'm not somebody that turns down fights if it's not a good enough reason. I've taken fights on short notice multiple times. Every time they phone, I say, 'Yes, let's go.' This time around just wasn't possible with the injury and short notice."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on the perceived criticism from Dana White below (starting at the 1:55 mark):

While du Plessis appeared to be next in line to fight for the title, Sean Strickland's shocking victory over Adesanya leaves his future up in the air. UFC President Dana White has hinted that 'The Last Stylebender' will receive an immediate rematch. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming UFC 294 bout with Paulo Costa could have title implications. As things stand, 'Stillknocks' may need another win before fighting for the belt.

What did Dana White say that was seemingly directed at Dricus du Plessis?

Sean Strickland's UFC 293 victory over Israel Adesanya shocked the mixed martial arts world. Following the bout, UFC President Dana White used 'Tarzan's performance as an example of why fighters should not turn down opportunities, stating:

"Everything that we're talking about right now about how crazy this sport is, when opportunities arise, you jump on them and you take them. You should never turn down fights when you get the call, especially if it's for a world title."

Check out Dana White's comments on Dricus du Plessis below (starting at the 2:47 mark):

Dricus du Plessis famously turned down the opportunity to fight for the middleweight title. Despite his status as one of the top ranked contenders in the division, it appears that he may have to get back in line before receiving a title opportunity.