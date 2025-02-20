“This is gonna be crazy” - Chatri Sityodtong hyped for battle between proven destroyers Roberto Soldic, Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodong cant wait for the events to unfold at the upcoming ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena this week. But there's one fight he is truly excited for, and that's the one between Croatian sensation 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic, and former lightweight MMA standout Dagi Arslanaliev.

Speaking at the recently held ONE 171: Qatar official press conference earlier this week, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on this blockbuster pairing.

He said:

"Personally, I'm very excited also for the return of Dagi [Arslanaliev] and Roberto [Soldic]. Dagi has a one hundred percent finish rate. Roberto has a 90% finish rate. This is gonna be crazy. Both of these fighters, truly the best on the planet, coming to knock each other out, coming to finish each other. Man, it's so exciting."

ONE 171: Qatar will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Roberto Soldic confident he can jumpstart redemption arc at ONE 171: "The future is mine"

Croatian superstar 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic is confident he can bounce back from a terrible start to his ONE Championship career this week when he takes on Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar.

Soldic joined the world's largest martial arts organization in December 2022, first dropping a No Contest to Murad Ramazanov and then getting stopped in the second round against Zebaztian Kadestam a few months later.

'Robocop' told the media:

"So I'm focused on my opponent, Dagi, and it's gonna be a really big fight. Everything was [in the] past. I'm always looking forward, and the future is mine."

