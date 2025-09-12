  • home icon
"This is a good deal" - Rukiya Anpo thrilled for chance to compete among the best in ONE Championship

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 12, 2025 15:02 GMT
(From left) Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo faces off during the ONE 173 press conference. [Image: ONE Championship]
(From left) Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo faces off during the ONE 173 press conference. [Image: ONE Championship]

Japanese striking specialist Rukiya Anpo opens his ONE Championship account on one of combat sports' most stacked cards inside the Ariake Arena on November 16.

The former K-1 super lightweight champion opens his account against multi-time world champion Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing tussle at ONE 173.

While in attendance at the event's official press conference on Thursday, September 11, Rukiya Anpo shared his excitement to be part of the world's largest martial arts organization.

Additionally, the 29-year-old fighter said he was more than pleased to open his account against one of the most feared kickboxers on the planet.

"I think there are so many people and fans who are really happy about me going to ONE Championship," the Himeji native shared.
"Actually, I was thinking about this contract about three months [ago], I got offered by ONE Championship, and we were in discussion, and I got offered Marat Grigorian as my debut. So why not? This is a good deal."
Anpo, who carries the fight moniker 'Demolition Man,' will be out to extend his unbeaten streak when he takes to the Circle for the first time on November 16.

His last defeat came at the hands of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri during the K-1 world grand prix final matchup in Yokohama in September 2021.

Rukiya Anpo ready for ONE Championship takeover starting at ONE 173

In the same presser, Rukiya Anpo vowed to give it his all at ONE 173 and take kickboxing to new heights on martial arts' biggest platform.

"I'm representing Japan and the world. I am the main character of the martial arts. You know what, I came to ONE Championship to make this sport exciting, to change the air of the whole atmosphere," he shared.

For how-to-watch details, fans can head to watch.onefc.com. Those eager to catch the person live inside the Ariake Arena can click here.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
