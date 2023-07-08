“This is where he got his knee injured” - MMA Twitter goes wild as Dua Lipa shares cozy snap with Kamaru Usman lookalike

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been noticeably absent from the octagon since his last title fight at UFC 286. Usman traveled to London to reclaim the title he had lost against Leon Edwards.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has now expressed his intention to continue competing despite his great career.

Fans were left in awe when the popular English hip-hop star, Dua Lipa, surprised them with an intimate snapshot alongside a strikingly similar figure resembling Kamaru Usman. The image sparked a flurry of speculation and curiosity among fans, prompting them to delve into the connection between the music sensation and Usman's doppelganger.

Check out the Twitter post below:

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA breaking: kamaru usman and dua lipa reportedly dating breaking: kamaru usman and dua lipa reportedly dating https://t.co/L26J9njk07

One fan wrote:

"That gawt damn Tom Brady’s fault."

Another fan wrote:

"Oh Mr Usman ….. always on top of things."

While another posted:

"Why does that actually look like him."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the recent development:

"Dang, thats what been making him weak , i knew it , ok son , you have a great time and life but your fighting career is over."

"So this is where he got his knee injured."

"Marty from Nebraska with the big score."

"Dua Lipa be singing 'Kamaruuuu, he makes me feel like nobody else'."

Credits: @DovySimuMMA on Twitter

Kamaru Usman graduates from Harvard Business School

Kamaru Usman has demonstrated his foresight in contemplating his future endeavors, as the former champion proudly revealed his recent graduation from Harvard Business School.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has expanded his horizons beyond the realm of combat sports. With his newly acquired qualification from one of the world's most prestigious institutions, Usman is eager to apply his newfound knowledge and skills to make a positive impact.

Taking to Instagram to share this milestone, Usman expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the next chapter in his journey:

"One of the best decisions I’ve made in a while s/o to my friend @sarah_themaven and @anitaelberse I learned so much from this @harvardhbs"

Check out Usman's post below:

