"This guy is 3-3 in last 6 fights" - Islam Makhachev fires back at Dan Hooker after 'The Hangman' accused him of copying Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev clearly isn't impressed with Dan Hooker's UFC resume.

Responding to the New Zealander's recent statements, the 29-year-old Dagestani dismissed a possible fight against Hooker because he is 3-3 in his last six fights.

Prior to Makhachev's main event victory over Thiago Moises last weekend and since the event, the #8-ranked lightweight has continued to call out Makhachev, claiming he isn't as good as everyone thinks he is.

Hooker's words certainly irked Makhachev, who responded to him via Twitter.

"I have 8 fight winning streak, this guy is 3-3 in last 6 fights. I was looking to fight him year ago, but he was scared even mention my name. @danthehangman wish you good luck in next fights, win something and we can talk," wrote Makhachev.

Hooker claimed that Makhachev is just "copying Khabib's homework" and that the Dagestani's camp is running a false narrative about him being the next Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Hangman' last fought Michael Chandler at UFC 257 earlier this year. He lost the fight via a first-round TKO. Before that, he took on Poirier in an exciting five-round contest. Hooker's two consecutive losses have dipped his stock in the promotion.

If not Dan Hooker, who does Islam Makhachev wants to fight?

Islam Makhachev named three lightweights on his hit list after his dominating win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

He is eyeing a potential fight against either Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson or Rafael dos Anjos. All three fighters are ranked above him in the 155-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) tells me he his ideal next fight would be Michael Chandler. Interested in Rafael dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson, as well. He also says he thinks Dustin Poirier will be the champion, when he gets his shot at a UFC title. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

"Everybody... I see sitting at ESPN - Michael Chandler. Why not? Let's go, Chandler... You come from Bellator, I wanna give you hard time. Let's do this. Chandler, if you hear me. Let's go, let's do this. You come from Bellator, I wanna check your skills," Islam Makhachev said about Chandler.

Makhachev also sees Ferguson as an ideal opponent. He aims to wrap up his "unfinished business" with 'El Cucuy'.

Over the past year, the #9-ranked lightweight has consistently engaged in a war of words with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos as well. During his UFC Vegas 31 post-fight interview, Islam Makhachev said the Brazilian can run from him but he can't hide.

