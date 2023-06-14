"This guy has a chance of becoming triple champ" - Khamzat Chimaev sparring 300lbs heavyweight leaves fans in awe

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters on the promotion's roster. Thanks to his dominant fighting style, the undefeated Chechen-born Swede is a hit among fans of the sport.

Recently, fans were left in awe of Chimaev's power and strength as he sparred with a 300-pound heavyweight and effortlessly lifted him up during their grappling exchange. The video of 'Borz's sparring session was uploaded to his channel on YouTube and fans made their thoughts known in the comments section.

One surprised fan claimed Khamzat Chimaev could become a three-division champion and wrote:

"This guy has a chance of becoming triple champ."

Another fan pointed Chimaev's power out and wrote:

"He picked up that dude like nothing."

Another user called for 'Borz' to return to action, writing:

"BOOK HIM A FIGHT ALREADY."

One fan joked:

"Every time he picks up somebody I instantly hear a voice: Danaa, Danaa I kill everbody."

Another fan wrote:

"This is some good sparring the restraint yet precision these dudes have is on another level."

One user speculated:

"I'm very convinced that if someone gives Khamzat a super fight against a heavyweight he'd take it in a heartbeat."

Another user wrote:

"Damn imagine Jon Jones vs Khamzat in the same weight class."

One fan joked about Chimaev's lack of action and wrote:

"Moving to heavyweight so they'll finally book a fight for him."

Israel Adesanya on potential Khamzat Chimaev fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently claimed that the UFC was shielding middleweight champion Israel Adesanya from him and that the grappling phenom could easily defeat the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

In a recent interview with Logan Paul, Adesanya addressed the challenge and claimed he isn't afraid of the Chechen-born Swede at all:

"Trust me, I'm not scared of no one on this f***ing planet. No one. And also, guess what? I like a challenge. [Chimaev] presents something unique... It's a big fight. That's why I like that. Cheddar makes it better."

He continued:

"But he's [got] Kamaru [Usman to think about] and I think after that, he's probably gonna go for the title."

While Khamzat Chimaev has undoubtedly established himself as a real threat to the title, Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, doesn't think that 'Borz' has done enough to warrant a fight against his star pupil at middleweight.

Israel Adesanya is currently set to face the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker sometime later this year. Meanwhile, there is no bout fixed for Chimaev yet.

