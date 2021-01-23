"This guy is a Conor McGregor super fan" - hilarious Bernie Sanders UFC meme emerges on the internet ahead of UFC 257

If you have browsed enough internet in the past two days, 'Conor McGregor superfan' and United States senator Bernie Sanders must have popped up on your screen multiple times, donning a winter jacket and huge mittens while trying not to nod off at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

Memegods on the internet were quick to edit Sanders' image and circulate it across various social media platforms, which soon reached the MMA community as well.

In a recent post by @btsportufc on Twitter, Sanders is projected as a huge Conor McGregor fan, with him being present at the cage side at some of McGregor's biggest fights.

We've checked the pictures and turns out this guy was a McGregor super fan.



There through thick and thin.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/LU79uQswoB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 22, 2021

Sanders can be seen edited into Conor McGregor's fights against Jose Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Eddie Alvarez, and in one of his stills from The Ultimate Fighter season 22.

Your uncle Bernie stepped out to the bodega for a cream cheese and lox bagel and got trapped at an inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ffqHGCejhS — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) January 20, 2021

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon after more than a year

Conor McGregor will be back in action at UFC 257 which is merely a few hours away. The 32-year-old former UFC champion will face Dustin Poirier in an instrumental rematch that is likely to add some clarity on who might be the next lightweight championship contender.

'The Notorious' has consistently noted that he is in the best shape of his life, and that he is feeling better than ever. McGregor even stated that he believes he will knock Poirier out in less than 60 seconds.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter, but great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds," said Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

However, the former UFC double champ has also stated that he wouldn't mind stretching the fight the to later rounds to display his cardio improvements. McGregor is coming off a dominant win over veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone whereas Poirier last fought Dan Hooker in June 2020 and battled past the Kiwi in a five-round war.

Both fighters have shown utmost respect to each other, unlike their previous meeting in 2014 where Conor McGregor trash-talked Poirier before winning the fight via TKO in the first round.