"This guy invented rizz" - Fans react as Alex Pereira hilariously details his strategy for approaching women with "girlfriend" comment

Fans were recently sent into a frenzy after Alex Pereira opened up about his strategy to charm women after approaching them. The UFC light heavyweight champion revealed one particular tactic that seemingly never failed him.

In a recent YouTube video, Pereira can be seen getting interviewed by his team, one of whom asks about how he approaches women he's interested in. The Brazilian replied:

"I pull up on them and be like "Damn your face reminds me of my first girlfriend." Then she'll be like, "Damn you're comparing me?" Then I say, "Well I never dated before."

After @Home_of_Fight posted a clip of the video on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"The guy invented rizz."

Another fan wrote:

"Sh*t would get me too CAN'T lie."

Check out some more reactions below:

Pereira is set to face Jamahal Hill in the main event of the milestone UFC 300 event next month. It will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event will feature a women's strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan.

Jiri Prochazka on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka recently shared his thoughts on the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title bout at UFC 300. The former light heavyweight champion, who's coming off a title loss to Pereira at UFC 295, predicted that Hill had what it took to beat the Brazilian and reclaim the 205-pound strap.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Denisa' stated that he believes 'Sweet Dreams' has a better skillset than Pereira. Favoring Hill to win the contest, he stated:

"The truth is there are more weapons on Jamahal Hill’s side. Let the better [man] win."

'Denisa' is set to face Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. Prochazka will undoubtedly be looking for a statement win to re-enter the light heavyweight title picture and call for a rematch against Pereira in the future. As mentioned, Pereira secured a second-round knockout against Prochazka to win the 205-pound belt at UFC 295.

Prochazka continued:

"I’m not like the person who’s looking for revenge, but he’s in the game, I’m in the game. And last fight was about the details, and right now I’m working on these details. … I believe in my abilities, in my power, and in all these things. Alex has to know that until the moment [knockout], I was better in that fight, and everybody saw that."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comments below