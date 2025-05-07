"This guy is a killer" - Liam Harrison impressed by Masaaki Noiri's world title feat after shaky start to ONE Championship career

British striking superstar Liam Harrison was proved wrong by Masaaki Noiri after he defeated Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their ONE interim featherweight world title showdown at ONE 172 last March 23 in Japan.

Harrison admitted that he was initially not sold on the Japanese kickboxing star because of his back-to-back losses in his first two outings in ONE Championship in 2024, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"That was an incredible win for Noiri because Tawanchai has looked great recently, and he's been on a great winning streak. So for him to pull that out of the bag, especially after how badly he started in ONE because he quite convincingly to Sitthichai, and that wasn't even a close fight, really."

However, when Noiri finished the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in the third round of the championship clash via TKO, 'Hitman' instantly became a fan of the former K1 champion, as he added:

"And then in his second fight, he just lost to some unknown Chinese guy whom no one knew. And I'm like, this is not the Noiri we know. What was going on here? This guys is a killer."

Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:

WWE legend Goldberg grateful for the opportunity to train with Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison recently had the pleasure of teaching WWE legend Goldberg with his signature power shots, particularly the technique he uses to generate enormous power in his punches.

In a recent Instagram video that the Bad Company representative posted, he shared the training session he had with Goldberg, and the WWE superstar was grateful for the opportunity to learn from the multiple-time world champion, as he said:

"I got the opportunity to get in the ring with Liam Harrison. And any human being on the planet that has any knowledge of Muay Thai would jump, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to do something like this."

