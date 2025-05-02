“I don’t mind who wins” - Liam Harrison on the fence for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner between Nong-O and Kongthoranee

Liam Harrison refuses to pick between ONE Fight Night 31 headliners Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship's latest Amazon Prime Video offering will see a highly anticipated rematch between two of Muay Thai's best when Nong-O runs back his ONE Fight Night 28 clash with Kongthoranee.

Sharing his thoughts on their flyweight Muay Thai sequel scrap inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, 'The Hitman' declined to offer a prediction, claiming both fighters have a bright future in the division.

"I don't mind who wins," Harrison said in an interview with the promotion. "I like both of those guys, and they could both still have strong runs in the division."

The first time around, Kongthoranee scored a razor-close split decision victory over Nong-O, though not everyone was convinced that the judges got it right.

Nong-O believes he has one more world title run in him if he gets past Kongthoranee

As a former eight-time ONE world champion, Nong-O has nothing left to prove. Still, that won't stop the 38-year-old Muay Thai icon from coming out guns blazing at ONE Fight Night 31 and setting the stage for one more run at 26 pounds of gold.

"My goal remains the same," Nong-O said in a pre-fight interview. "My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again."

Of course, that'll be no easy task as he takes on one of the hottest fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Konthoranee goes into the rematch with an 11-2 overall record and three straight victories. On the cusp of a shot at a ONE world title, Kongthoranee is expected to come out looking to make a statement on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

