"This guy looks like Bill Burr for f**k's sake" - True Geordie shifts his stance on Jake Paul and criticizes him for fighting Ryan Bourland

Popular content creator True Geordie has compared Jake Paul's recent opponent Ryan Bourland to comedian Bill Burr.

True Geordie has long been a supporter of Paul's pugilistic efforts and admitted as such in the recent video he dropped. However, that sentiment did not seem to extend to his latest prizefight versus Bourland.

Addressing Paul's first-round finish of Bourland over the weekend, True Geordie said:

"No one can say I haven't given him the benefit of the doubt because I certainly have. But I'm sort of out of ideas, I've got to be honest (laughs). That fight this weekend was trash and there ain't no other way to cut it. As a fight fan occasionally, there'll be an odd bad performance or an odd bad opponent and you can sort of excuse it.

"But the last two fights and particularly this one, you're just sort of thinking, what am I watching here really? I don't feel good about this. This guy looks like Bill Burr for f**k's sake. He doesn't look like a boxer. Bill Burr would have probably done a better job in there. He's pretty mean."

Jake Paul and his boxing bouts so far

Jake Paul has improved his professional boxing record to 9-1 overall, and his latest fight marks his fourth first-round finish. He has halted Ali Eson Gib, Ben Askren, Andre August, and Ryan Bourland, all in the opening frame of the fight.

The 27-year-old has six finishes overall across his nine wins and has only won on points against Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley in their first fight.

Jake Paul began his fighting run as an amateur on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul, who fought KSI. However, the younger Paul brother has been far more active in his boxing endeavors since.

The Ohio native had his lone loss inside of a boxing ring to Tommy Fury by way of a split decision during their highly hyped bout in February 2023. He rebounded from that and is currently on a three-fight winning streak with back-to-back finishes to his credit.

