"This guy is made of vibranium" - Fans in disbelief after Mark Coleman hits the gym in less than a week after being hospitalized for house fire mishap

Mark Coleman is truly a one-of-one human being.

'The Hammer' recently spent some time in the hospital. Last week, Coleman was awakened in the middle of the night by his dog due to a house fire.

The former UFC heavyweight champion rescued both his parents, but while attempting to save his dog, Hammer, the poor animal passed away. Coleman himself spent days in hospital due to smoke inhalation.

However, Mark Coleman is now out of hospital and back to his roots. Earlier today, 'The Immortal' Matt Brown took to Instagram to reveal that the former champion was already back in the gym. The brief clip showed the two in the cage, where Coleman made his fame and fortune.



Naturally, fans are stunned at the spirit of Coleman. On X, many reacted to the news with joy but also shock. One fan wrote:

"This guy is made of vibranium"



Mark Coleman provides an update after leaving the hospital

Earlier today, Mark Coleman released a video on Instagram, giving fans an update on his situation.

After the former UFC champion landed in the hospital, fans and fighters were naturally concerned for the legend. As the days passed, tributes poured in from the combat sports community for Coleman and his dog.

That didn't go unnoticed by the former UFC heavyweight. After his release from the hospital, Coleman took to Instagram with a video, thanking fans for their support in this troubling time.

Mark Coleman also added that he hoped to continue inspiring fans and fighters moving forward. As the heavyweight has noted in the past, tomorrow isn't promised, and he's even more aware of that fact now.

Speaking on Instagram earlier today, the heavyweight stated:

"I just want to let you all know that I'm overwhelmed with the love and support I'm receiving. I can't believe it, and I'm so grateful to be here today, I'm so blessed. I'm one of the luckiest men in the world, and I can't thank you all enough... I'll continue to try and motivate people, to move forward and be a better version of themself."

Check out the video below: