"Tomorrow is not promised" - Mark Coleman issues first statement after being hospitalized in a gratitude-filled post

Mark Coleman recently issued his first statement and expressed his gratitude after he was hospitalized following a fire at his parents' home.

The UFC Hall of Famer was heroic as he saved both his parents' lives as he evacuated them from the home. There was an unfortunate casualty as his dog, who had alerted him about the house fire, didn't make it.

Coleman was hospitalized after he returned inside the home in an attempt to rescue his dog, but was unable to find him and ended up suffering smoke inhalation from the fire. His daughter took to his Instagram account on his behalf and mentioned that 'The Hammer' was grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.

"I want to first thank my higher power above without him, this isn't possible. Next I want to thank each and every one of you for the prayers, support, and generosity. I always knew I had the best fans around. What you have done for me and my family is truly remarkable...I encourage you to do the things you want to do, better yourself, and cherish every moment. Tomorrow is not promised."

Fortunately, it appears that Coleman will fully recover, as he mentioned in his post that he looks forward to taking fans along in his recovery.

When was Mark Coleman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?

Mark Coleman had a great career as he was a Pride openweight tournament winner, two-time UFC tournament winner and former heavyweight champion.

Coleman was a decorated amateur wrestler prior to his MMA career and used his wrestling to his advantage throughout his career as he was known for his ground-and-pound. As a result of his achievements during his MMA career, 'The Hammer' was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame twice.

'The Hammer' was inducted into the Pioneer Wing in 2008 prior to his octagon return and later inducted into the Fight Wing along with Pete Williams for their UFC 17 encounter.

Tweet regarding Coleman's UFC Hall of Fame induction [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]