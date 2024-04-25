"This guy number 1 bullsh*t" - Marvin Vettori criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu for his comments on protests at American universities

Marvin Vettori recently rebuked Benjamin Netanyahu for his remarks on the ongoing protests taking place across multiple American universities.

Student organizations across universities and colleges in the United States have been organizing protests to express their dissent not only against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, notably in Gaza but also against the United States' persistent backing of Israel.

In addition to advocating for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, students have urged an end to US military aid to Israel and the withdrawal of investments from companies involved in supplying arms or benefiting from the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has reportedly vowed to eliminate the Palestinian militant group Hamas following attacks last October, recently criticized the ongoing protests in the US. He labeled them as anti-Semitic movements and drew parallels to pro-Nazi demonstrations at German universities during the 1930s.

'The Italian Dream' responded to a statement made by YouTuber Nuance Bro on X, denouncing Netanyahu's remarks:

"This guy is number 1 bullsh*t."

Vettori was set to headline UFC Vegas 90 against Brendan Allen earlier this month but had to withdraw from the bout several weeks before the event. The 30-year-old Italian has been absent from competition since his unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75 last June.

'The Italian Dream' had enjoyed a five-fight win streak from 2019 to 2021 but faced defeat in a rematch against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 263. Consequently, Vettori's recent performances have been marked by alternating wins and losses, with a record of 2-3 in his last five outings.

Marvin Vettori slams Brendan Allen for calling out Dricus du Plessis after defeating Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Marvin Vettori criticized Brendan Allen for calling for a fight against reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis after narrowly defeating Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90.

However, 'The Italian Dream' was unimpressed by the callout, and shifted his attention to Allen's performance against Curtis:

"Allen wtf you calling for the title man you look like dog sh*t got rocked every single round and prayed you were getting the takedown just to hang in there. That sh*t was embarrassing."

Vettori added:

"I guess that angry Vettori is back mfu**ers''

