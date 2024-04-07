"You look like dog sh*t" - Marvin Vettori rips into Brendan Allen for Dricus du Plessis callout after "embarrassing" fight against Chris Curtis

Marvin Vettori lashed out at Brendan Allen for calling out Dricus du Plessis after his disappointing fight against Chris Curtis.

UFC Vegas 90 has just finished up. The event took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 6.

The main event featured middleweight contender Brendan Allen taking on Chris Curtis. It was a rematch of their 2021 fight, in which Curtis prevailed via TKO in the second round. However, in the ensuing years, the careers of both men took distinct turns.

Since then, Allen has won six straight fights and seems to be just a couple of victories away from competing for the middleweight championship. Curtis, on the other hand, has put on a few strong performances but hasn't been able to maintain a winning streak or move up the rankings.

At first, Allen was supposed to take on Vettori in the main event. However, in March, 'The Italian Dream' withdrew from the contest due to an injury and was replaced by Curtis.

It was evident from the first bell that this rematch would be entirely different from their previous encounter. The fighters gave it their all in the octagon during the 25-minute fight. Allen avenged his earlier defeat, winning the fight by split decision.

During the post-fight interview, Allen called out current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland.

Check out Brendan Allen's callout below:

The callout didn't sit well with Vettori, who took to X and criticized Allen's performance, writing:

''Allen wtf u calling for the title man you look like dog sh*t got rocked every single round and prayed you were getting the takedown just to hang in there. That sh*t was embarrassing''

Vettori added:

''I guess that angry Vettori is back mfu**ers''

The former title challenger Vettori disagreed with the result and wrote:

''Don’t agree with it. But it’s ok I’ll see you soon''

