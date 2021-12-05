5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

While last night’s UFC Fight Night show was not chock-full of top contenders, it still featured many stars looking to rise up the rankings.

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo saw many explosive finishes that’ll be talked about for some time. More to the point, some fighters picked up valuable wins going into 2022.

How many of last night’s winners will be able to follow up their victories tonight with wins next year remains to be seen. However, for now, they’ll certainly be carrying plenty of momentum.

On that note, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo.

#5: Chris Curtis – defeated Brendan Allen in a UFC middleweight bout

Chris Curtis picked up his second UFC win in a month over Brendan Allen.

When Chris Curtis made his UFC debut last month, it looked like he’d been signed as a classic enhancement opponent for a more favored fighter.

Faced with Phil’ Megatron’ Hawes – arguably the UFC middleweight division’s best prospect – nobody gave Curtis a chance. So MMA fans across the world were stunned when ‘Action Man’ pulled off an upset TKO win.

Clearly not wanting to lose any momentum, Curtis was back last night, taking a late-notice booking against another highly touted prospect, Brendan Allen. Again, few expected Curtis to succeed.

Incredibly, though, ‘Action Man’ pulled off the upset, this time recovering from a dodgy first round to wade through Allen’s offense. He hit Allen with thudding blows until ‘All In’ could take no more.

The win was enough to earn Curtis his second UFC win, and his second $50k performance bonus too. That’s something he has claimed will be enough to move him up through two tax brackets.

Whether Curtis continues his unlikely run into 2022 remains to be seen. However, his record suggests he’s more of a journeyman than a prospect despite his current seven-fight winning run. Based on what he has shown so far, it’ll definitely be fun to see what he does from here.

