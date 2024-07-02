"This guy is such a trash" - Fans react to Sean Strickland harshly beating down a former Navy SEAL 

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Sean Strickland facing up against a former Navy SEAL. Many were unimpressed, with some even questioning whether he was a legitimate Navy SEAL.

Strickland usually gets criticism for going too hard during sparring sessions and this was the case during his sparring with a former Navy SEAL. 'Tarzan' displayed his power as he delivered a brutal beating.

Soon after, Strickland took to X and shared his thoughts on sparring. He wrote:

''So you guys it finally happened... I sparred a navy seal But I got to know him after the blood and he's such a great guy. Everything I hate about special forces guys he's not.. You're on of the real ones.. dammit man that wasn't meant for you. Lol!!!!!!''

Check out Sean Strickland's sparring session below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This guy is such a trash person''

Another fan stated:

''That was embarrassing''

Other fans wrote:

''Where’s all the people who have been saying a navy seal would beat Strickland because they’re so highly trained? What happened to y’all?''

''The dude wasn’t swinging back for like 80% of the video what’s the point of kicking the sh*t outta him after he’s cooked."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Happy Punch's post on X

Strickland has a history of going too hard during sparring. During his recent trip to Japan, the former UFC middleweight champion sparred intensely with Japanese kickboxer and former K-1 super lightweight champion Rukiya Anpo.

The two-minute clip went viral right away because of the fighters' pure aggressiveness. Throughout the sparring, Strickland and Anpo exchanged hard blows with each other.

When Sean Strickland challenged a veteran Navy SEAL to a fight

Sean Strickland previously challenged former Navy SEAL Jason Pike, who claimed he could injure the MMA fighter in a street fight.

Strickland responded to Pike's comments on X, stating that he contacted the army veteran but received no response.

''I messaged him on Instagram, and he didn't message me back... roll through. Does he have a Twitter (now X)? Tag him, lol."

In another post, Strickland wrote:

''Listen, fighting is my job. Ask me to fight, tell me how much. If it's a good number I say yes... I train when I'm sick, and I train on vacation. I take my job seriously. But violence is my love, and if some Navy SEAL influencer wants to give me a therapy session, I'm game lol!!!!"

Screenshot of Sean Strickland's post on X

