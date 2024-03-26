Sean Strickland calls out former Navy SEAL Jason Pike after ex-military vet promises to beat the UFC middleweight in street fight

Sean Strickland recently issued a challenge to Jason Pike after the former Navy SEAL boldly claimed he could inflict significant harm on the UFC middleweight fighter in a street fight.

Strickland has garnered a reputation for his candid and occasionally contentious opinions across a spectrum of topics. Last month, 'Tarzan' stirred up quite a commotion by extending an open challenge to any Navy SEAL, inviting them to undergo his demanding training regimen for a week, asserting that no military personnel would endure it.

Former military and combat veteran Pike, seemingly perturbed by the assertions of the polarizing MMA fighter, recently delivered a striking and bold message directed at Strickland.

The ex-Navy SEAL confidently declared that even the most inexperienced member of the special operations force, alongside himself, could effortlessly "destroy" the former 185-pound champion in a street fight, citing the unrestricted nature of the encounter.

Strickland reacted to Pike's comments on X and stated that he reached out to the army veteran but did not receive any response:

"I messaged him on Instagram, and he didn't message me back... roll through. Does he have a Twitter (now X)? Tag him, lol."

He further remarked:

"Listen, fighting is my job. Ask me to fight, tell me how much. If it's a good number I say yes... I train when I'm sick, and I train on vacation. I take my job seriously. But violence is my love, and if some Navy SEAL influencer wants to give me a therapy session, I'm game lol!!!!"

Check out Sean Strickland's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The United States Navy SEALs are renowned as one of the world's premier and formidable military units. They exhibit exceptional expertise in direct action, special reconnaissance, and various unconventional warfare operations.

Sean Strickland suggests peculiar counsel to Russian president after Moscow terrorist attacks

Sean Strickland recently offered a quirky recommendation to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attacks that occurred in Moscow last week.

'Tarzan' turned to X and proposed a solution for Putin to address the terrorism issue:

"I really hope Putin goes full Genghis Khan... Ya know?? The only way you should handle a terrorist state is by the sword."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Last Friday, four armed assailants invaded Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb in northern Moscow, where approximately 6,000 individuals had gathered for a rock concert. They indiscriminately opened fire on the crowd and ignited fires that consumed the venue, resulting in the collapse of the roof.

Russian officials reported that 137 individuals lost their lives and over 100 sustained injuries, with 60 remaining in critical condition. The jihadist group IS-K has allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident.