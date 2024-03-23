"Just tragic": Martina Navratilova, Alexander Bublik, Daria Kasatkina & others come together to mourn victims of Moscow concert hall terrorist attack

Martina Navratilova, Alexander Bublik, Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Anastasia Potapova, Natalia Zabiiako, and Anna Kalinskaya took to social media to mourn the victims of the recent Moscow terrorist attack.

A terrorist attack took place at the at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday March 22. According to news reports, at least 115 people have been killed, while another 100 are injured.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova expressed her commiseration to the bereaved on her X (formerly Twitter) account, resharing a post reporting on the incident.

"This is just tragic- so sorry about this!!!" Navratilova wrote.

The tragedy brought many from the tennis community together as they expressed their sympathies for the victims. Many top players are currently in Florida for the 2024 Miami Open, and took to social media to pay their respects to those fallen.

Alexander Bublik took to Instagram to express his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Condolences to the families of the bereaved. Take care of yourself," wrote Bublik. (translated)

Veronika Kudermetova, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Anastasia Potapova posted emojis of candles and broken hearts to express their condolence.

Daria Kasatkina, her girlfriend and professional figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, and Anna Kalinskaya also paid their tributes with a broken heart emoji on Instagram.

