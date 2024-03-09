Daria Kasatkina reacts to journalist placing blame for Netflix cancelling 'Break Point' docuseries partly on players

World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina recently reacted to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg insinuating that Netflix's tennis docuseries, 'Break Point', being canceled was partly due to the featured players.

Break Point, greenlit by Netflix two years ago, was aimed at offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the players and tournaments of both the ATP and the WTA Tour. But while its critical reception was generally favorable, the show was ultimately canceled due to poor ratings and access issues.

On March 8 (Friday), Ben Rothenberg began a discourse on the factors behind Break Point's cancellation on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. The American journalist pointed the blame at the producers and the players that were covered for the show failing to find an audience.

"Man how I wish this show had been better. After watching Season 1 I thought they were lucky to get a Season 2. It just didn’t work. Not a shock it’s done. Blame the producers? The players? Both? Lots of time for post-mortems on a massive missed opportunity for the sport," Ben Rothenberg wrote.

Daria Kasatkina, one of the most outspoken players on the WTA Tour, seemingly took exception to Rothenberg's implications that her peers had failed to deliver.

"Players? 😭😭😭" Daria Kasatkina responded to the journalist's post on X.

"Break Point was still pretty scripted, and our vlogs are pure improvisation" - Daria Kasatkina

Ben Rothenberg was quick to elaborate that he personally felt that the featured players displayed an inhibition towards documenting their lives on Break Point. He also compared the docuseries with Daria Kasatkina's 'What The Vlog' YouTube series with her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, where the couple shoot their experience of traveling on tour.

"I know those players and BP was them at some of their least interesting! I think it’s fair to wonder how much the players held back and made the show less interesting or revealing than it could’ve been," Rothenberg wrote on X. "They were guarded in a way they’re not, for example, on your vlogs. Agree?"

In response, Kasatkina asserted that the main difference between Break Point and her vlogs was that the player interactions weren't scripted in the latter.

"Well, BP was still pretty scripted. And our vlogs are pure improvisation," the Russian wrote in reply.

Daria Kasatkina will open her campaign at this week's BNP Paribas Open against France's Oceanne Dodin. The Russian has previously enjoyed success in the Californian desert, having finished runner-up to Naomi Osaka at the 2018 edition of the WTA 1000 tournament.