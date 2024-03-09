Tennis fans on social media have slammed Nick Kyrgios for his previous assertions about being the center of attention in the Netflix tennis documentary series Break Point. Their comments come after the show was canceled due to poor ratings.

Break Point, inspired by Netflix's F1 series Drive to Survive, spawned two seasons with 16 episodes overall. However, the tennis documentary failed to garner much interest without the biggest stars of the ATP and the WTA Tour.

In light of the show's cancellation, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to lambast Nick Kyrgios, who had said the following last December:

"Bro what? I’ve been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to the sport and have made more money for everyone. NETFLIX…. Don’t remember seeing Boris [Becker] on there, guy is ridiculous. I’ve made my career off the court without the help of the others."

One fan claimed that the 28-year-old's personality only appealed to casual fans.

"Kyrgios was never going to bring new fans to tennis. He was only gonna make some guys become Kyrgios' fans with no deep care for the sport itself," they wrote.

Another reminded fans of Kyrgios' above comments regarding his involvement with the Netflix series.

"I swear Nick Kyrgios was on this app not even a year ago bragging about bringing in viewers for this," they tweeted.

The fact that the show dedicated three episodes to the mercurial Aussie, which was more than any other player, was also attributed to its failure by a fan.

"When you have Kyrgios as poster boy for that ofc no one's gonna watch that," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Nick Kyrgios has endured multiple injuries since 2023, hasn't played in a Major since US Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios is currently on the sidelines due to a wrist injury he sustained last June. The Aussie is yet to announce a definitive return date to the ATP Tour.

Kyrgios enjoyed a career-best season in 2022, reaching the Wimbledon final and the quarterfinals of the US Open. The former World No. 13 injured his left knee at the 2022 Japan Open, which required an arthroscopic surgery.

He subsequently missed the 2023 Australian Open and 2023 French Open, as he was rehabilitating his knee injury. And while he did return to the tour at the Stuttgart Open, he unfortunately picked up a wrist injury during his first-round loss against China's Yibing Wu.

Kyrgios subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon at the last moment and hasn't played since then. The 28-year-old has, however, kept himself busy. He recently took on commentator duties at this year's Melbourne Slam and has made sporadic appearances as a guest analyst for the Tennis Channel.